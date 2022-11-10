Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.61

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.61 and traded as high as C$49.85. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$49.47, with a volume of 201,124 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEI.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.81.

Boardwalk REIT Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

