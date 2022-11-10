Bondly Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. Bondly has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $62,141.01 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00578948 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,379.84 or 0.30168142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

