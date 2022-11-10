Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 21.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,865.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,801.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,933.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,463.79.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

