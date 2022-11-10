Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRLXF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Boralex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRLXF traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.96. 858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

