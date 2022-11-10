Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB cut Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.75.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BLX traded up C$1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.73. The company had a trading volume of 208,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boralex Company Profile

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

