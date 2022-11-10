BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.8 %

BWA stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5,731.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2,115.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

