Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 31,332 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

