Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 5,378 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 729,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ESGD opened at $60.93 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $81.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28.

