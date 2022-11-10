Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,326. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

EW opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

