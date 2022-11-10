Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after buying an additional 2,124,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,814 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PDBC opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

