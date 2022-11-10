Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 83 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $368.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

