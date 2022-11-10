Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 875 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $216.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

