Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $60.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

