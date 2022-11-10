Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,791 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,068. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

