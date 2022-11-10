Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,596,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,763,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

MDT opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $122.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.