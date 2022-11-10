Bowlero Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bowlero in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bowlero’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOWL. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 2.2% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 9,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after buying an additional 206,858 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,136,000 after buying an additional 337,482 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 12.9% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 330,524 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its position in Bowlero by 11.5% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 2,834,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 293,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $26,555,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

