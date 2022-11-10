Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €86.00 ($86.00) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €84.00 ($84.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($85.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNR traded up €0.72 ($0.72) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €64.50 ($64.50). 425,779 shares of the company traded hands. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($56.25). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.15.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

