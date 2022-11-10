Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €64.56 ($64.56) and last traded at €63.78 ($63.78). Approximately 268,423 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.74 ($62.74).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($86.00) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($85.00) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($81.00) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.14.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.