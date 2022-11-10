Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWBBP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.27. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $73,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,926,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $221,798 in the last 90 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

