Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

BMY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 500,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.