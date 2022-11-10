Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 279,861 shares of company stock worth $20,275,587 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.33. 340,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,684,574. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.