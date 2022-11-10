Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Raised by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 4.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded up $5.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.09. 652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

