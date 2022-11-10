Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target at $21.67

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Alkami Technology Stock Performance
Shares of ALKT stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.30. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
