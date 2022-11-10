Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target at $21.67

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.30. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,297,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,586,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.