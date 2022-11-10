Brokerages Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target at $142.57

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.57.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

