Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) PT at $209.33

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

