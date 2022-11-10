Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Target Price at $19.30

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOJCY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.00) to €16.20 ($16.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Danske upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

