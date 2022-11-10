Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Target Price at $42.00

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Parsons by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Parsons by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Parsons by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Parsons by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSN opened at $49.06 on Thursday. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

