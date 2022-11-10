Brokers Offer Predictions for Vaxcyte, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.09). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11).

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $43.32 on Thursday. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $70,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,325.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $70,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,325.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $78,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,643.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,563 shares of company stock worth $2,598,401. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.