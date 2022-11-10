Brokers Set Expectations for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LBAI. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.