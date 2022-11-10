Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.17.
Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30.
Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management
In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
