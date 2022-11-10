Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

