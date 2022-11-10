Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Buckle Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Buckle stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. 286,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,142. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.70 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 63.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Buckle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 2,635.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Buckle by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

