Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Buckle Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Buckle stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. 286,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,142. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.70 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 63.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
