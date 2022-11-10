Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Bumble Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.72. 131,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,036. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 38.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 150.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

