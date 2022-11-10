Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $38.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.67% from the stock’s previous close.

BMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

