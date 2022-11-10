Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $38.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.67% from the stock’s previous close.
BMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.
Shares of BMBL stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
