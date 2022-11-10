Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.74.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.16. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.