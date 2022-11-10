BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.15 EPS.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 442.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 320,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

