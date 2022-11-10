Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Acquires $3,368,750.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $673.75 per share, with a total value of $3,368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Sinnickson Gayner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $36.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $657.92. 142,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,869.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $891.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,142.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 218.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 46.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CABO. TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

