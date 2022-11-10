Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cabot also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.25-6.75 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.25.
Cabot Stock Performance
Shares of CBT traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 132,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,181. Cabot has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
