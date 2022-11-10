Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cabot also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.25-6.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of CBT traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 132,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,181. Cabot has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

