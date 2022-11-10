CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace Sells 138 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CACI International Stock Down 1.3 %
CACI International stock opened at $298.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.
