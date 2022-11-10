CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace Sells 138 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CACI International Stock Down 1.3 %

CACI International stock opened at $298.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.