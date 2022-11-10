Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$31.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

