Canaccord Genuity Group Raises AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target to $18.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th.

AxoGen Trading Up 5.4 %

AXGN stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.71. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AxoGen Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $17,083,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 601,784 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $2,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $1,306,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

