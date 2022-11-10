Canaccord Genuity Group Raises AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target to $18.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th.
AxoGen Trading Up 5.4 %
AXGN stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.71. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.54.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
