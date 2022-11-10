Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CDPYF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

