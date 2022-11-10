Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$157.28.
A number of brokerages have commented on CNR. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$149.50 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Shares of CNR stock opened at C$161.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.22. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$137.26 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.15.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
