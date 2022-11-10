Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CANO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

CANO opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.21. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,808 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

