Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 8.3%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 214,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,017,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CANO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Cano Health Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after acquiring an additional 215,808 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

