Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target to $13.00

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMERGet Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 360.99% from the company’s previous close.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of OMER stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMERGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth $61,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

