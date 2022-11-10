Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target to $13.00

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 360.99% from the company’s previous close.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth $61,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

