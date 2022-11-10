Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.90

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 8071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capcom in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.