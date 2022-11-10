Capital Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $15.97 on Thursday, reaching $359.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,149. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

