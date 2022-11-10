Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,687. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $53.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38.

