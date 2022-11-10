Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 833 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 153,005 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99.

