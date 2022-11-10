Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Insider Activity at Capri

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

